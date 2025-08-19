Impact XM Acquires Shelton Fleming, Expanding Global Support And Enhancing Immersive Experience Capabilities

DAYTON, N.J., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact XM , a leading global experiential marketing agency, announced the acquisition of Shelton Fleming, a London-based agency specializing in immersive storytelling, digital engagement, and strategic global program delivery.

The acquisition marks a strategic expansion of Impact XM's global footprint, deepening its presence in the UK and EU while enhancing its ability to deliver seamless, tech-enabled brand experiences across regions. By integrating Shelton Fleming's award-winning creative and interactive capabilities with Impact XM's robust network of offices and full-service production facilities across the United States and Canada, the combined team is strengthening its offering for clients seeking smarter, more connected, end-to-end global event solutions.

"This acquisition is a key step in building a truly global platform for immersive, high-impact brand experiences," said Jared Pollacco, CEO of Impact XM. "With the addition of Shelton Fleming, we're enhancing our ability to support clients with 24/7 global service, consistent execution across markets, and deeper integration of strategy, creative, and technology."

Shelton Fleming brings expanded capabilities in brand strategy, digital content, motion graphics, interactive tools, and XR activations – all of which complement Impact XM's robust suite of services for many of the world's most respected brands. Together, the combined team will offer clients faster timelines, streamlined coordination, and greater creative innovation.

Operating from key hubs in Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Princeton, Toronto, and London and a growing network of remote team members across the globe – Impact XM offers clients a globally connected, regionally informed, and strategically driven partner for experiential marketing at every scale.

The move underscores Impact XM's ongoing commitment to growth that directly benefits its clients – enabling brands to deliver more immersive, strategically aligned experiences that make a real impact anywhere in the world.

About Impact XM

Impact XM is a leading global experiential marketing agency dedicated to crafting brand experiences that drive meaningful connections. By blending strategy, creativity, and technology, we help brands connect with audiences in ways that are engaging, memorable, and meaningful. Because at Impact XM, we believe that Impact is Everything.

Media Contact:

Charisse Barnachea

312-459-5296

[email protected]

SOURCE Impact XM

