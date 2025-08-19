Tradecentric Launches Analytics Plus To Transform B2B Integration Data Into Strategic Growth

Latest product release features Analytics Plus, a strategic decision-making tool built to optimize integration performance, uncover hidden revenue opportunities, and maximize ROI.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric , the leading provider of B2B Connected Commerce solutions, announces its latest product release, headlined by Analytics Plus, a premium analytics offering designed to turn integration data into a strategic advantage. Analytics Plus enables teams to make smarter decisions that drive growth, reduce inefficiencies, and strengthen trading partner relationships.

By layering deeper intelligence on top of solutions like PunchOut and Purchase Order (PO) Automation, Analytics Plus helps teams:



Identify revenue at risk from failed POs, abandoned carts, and other gaps that impact order conversion and bottom-line results

Resolve issues faster by surfacing trends and insights across transaction workflows

Segment trading partners by behavior and value to focus outreach, strengthen relationships, and prioritize growth opportunities Prove integration ROI and uncover new opportunities for automation and expansion using industry benchmarks to understand what "good" looks like

Building on the foundation of TradeCentric Analytics, the new Analytics Plus offering elevates insight to action. While Analytics delivers visibility into program performance, Analytics Plus highlights next steps that protect revenue, reduce risk, and accelerate growth.

"Analytics Plus helps customers take their integration strategy to the next level," said Steve Frechette, Chief Product and Technology Officer at TradeCentric. "It goes beyond reporting to provide meaningful insights on what performance means and how customers can take action. New dashboards empower users to identify abnormalities earlier, seize opportunities faster, and unlock value that was previously hidden across disconnected systems."

Other key highlights of the product release include:



PCI tokenization & Encryption Support: Expanded support for sensitive data tokenization and encryption ensures secure payment processing for purchase orders, including Stripe Marketplace app for Restricted API keys, tokenization for Epicor integration, and JSON Web Encryption (JWE) for payload delivery.

AI-Powered Support Agent: A new virtual support agent available within the TradeCentric Knowledge Base that helps you troubleshoot routine issues, configure features, and get answers instantly. Connector Compatibility Updates: Quarterly connector compatibility testing has been completed, featuring key updates for Adobe Commerce 6.10.25, Salesforce Summer 2025, Coupa R42, Shopify Summer 2025, and WordPress 6.8.

For more information on this release, visit our Q3 product release page or register for our upcoming product update webinar.

About TradeCentric

TradeCentric, formerly PunchOut2Go, transforms the way businesses transact by enabling PunchOut, Purchase Order and Invoice Automation solutions for thousands of companies around the world. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of eCommerce and eProcurement, TradeCentric helps B2B buyers and suppliers connect, automate and scale their digital trading capabilities via a cloud-based integration platform that is fully managed and purpose-built to simplify the complexities of B2B connected commerce. Learn more at TradeCentric.

