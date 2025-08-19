Aamir Khan Calls His 3 Idiots Co-Star Achyut Potdar 'A Wonderful Human Being, & A Great Colleague'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Aamir Khan has expressed his grief on the passing of his '3 Idiots' co-star Achyut Potdar, calling him 'an amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and a great colleague'

His home banner, Aamir Khan Productions, penned a sincere note on their official Instagram handle saying: "I am very saddened to hear about Achyutji passing away. He was an amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and a great colleague. We will miss you Achyutji. My heartfelt condolences to him family."

Director Hansal Mehta also remembered the veteran actor with a lot of love and warmth.

Taking to his official X account, Mehta penned:“I was a fan of his character as Jaggu dada's father. The line 'Ae Jaggu' from Angaar made me his permanent fan. Was a privilege to have directed him in my directorial debut Jayate. He played a professional medical witness. Amazing timing and a super caustic sense of humour. Go well Achyut.”

Actor Jackie Shroff, who shared screen space with Potdar in many films, also treated the netizens with an unseen photo with him and wrote,“This pic with Achyut ji will always by in my heart."

Director Sudhir Mishra added, "Great Actor. Terrific person. Was a regular with Saeed Mirza. Remember seeing him in Albert Pinto Ko Gussa kyon Aata hai. A world and its citizens slowly dissappearing."

Potdar left for the heavenly abode on Monday at the age of 91 at his home in Thane, Mumbai after battling several health issues.

During his tenure, Potdar has acted in more than 125 films across Hindi and Marathi including Aakrosh, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai, Ardh Satya, Tezaab, Parinda, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Dilwale, Rangeela, Vaastav, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dabangg 2, and Ventilator.

Before that, Potdar served in the Indian Armed Forces. He was also an employee with the Indian Oil Company.

However, his passion for acting finally drew him to films and television in the 1980s, leading to a celebrated career spanning more than four decades.