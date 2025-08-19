403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Twenty-six Palestinians get murdered in Israel genocide on Gaza
(MENAFN) At least 26 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in a series of Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, a Palestinian news agency reported.
In Khan Younis, two people, including a young girl, were killed when Israeli forces struck a tent sheltering displaced families near the University College. Another four were killed and several wounded in a separate strike on a displacement tent in the al-Mawasi area, west of the city.
In central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said it received five bodies and several wounded following a strike on a displacement tent in the al-Bassa area. Later, another five people were reported killed near the Kissufim site southeast of the city.
In Gaza City, two bodies and 53 injured were taken to Shifa Medical Complex after Israeli shelling hit crowds waiting for aid in the Zikim area, northwest of Beit Lahia. In the Netzarim corridor, one person was killed and others wounded when Israeli forces opened fire on civilians near a US-Israeli aid distribution center.
In Rafah, two people were killed — one in a strike on a tent sheltering displaced residents opposite the Muawiya Mosque in al-Mawasi, and another by Israeli gunfire near a food aid distribution point.
Overnight, Israeli troops staged a limited incursion into the al-Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City, backed by heavy artillery shelling that killed five people.
In Khan Younis, two people, including a young girl, were killed when Israeli forces struck a tent sheltering displaced families near the University College. Another four were killed and several wounded in a separate strike on a displacement tent in the al-Mawasi area, west of the city.
In central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said it received five bodies and several wounded following a strike on a displacement tent in the al-Bassa area. Later, another five people were reported killed near the Kissufim site southeast of the city.
In Gaza City, two bodies and 53 injured were taken to Shifa Medical Complex after Israeli shelling hit crowds waiting for aid in the Zikim area, northwest of Beit Lahia. In the Netzarim corridor, one person was killed and others wounded when Israeli forces opened fire on civilians near a US-Israeli aid distribution center.
In Rafah, two people were killed — one in a strike on a tent sheltering displaced residents opposite the Muawiya Mosque in al-Mawasi, and another by Israeli gunfire near a food aid distribution point.
Overnight, Israeli troops staged a limited incursion into the al-Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City, backed by heavy artillery shelling that killed five people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment