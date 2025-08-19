Maharashtra Government Approves Major Infra Projects

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday chaired the cabinet sub committee on infrastructure and took a slew of decisions about third and fourth tracks on the Pune-Lonavala suburban railway line, purchase of 268 new AC trains for Mumbai under Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), elevated road between Thane and Navi Mumbai International Airport, Metro Line 11 project and a new city in Nagpur.

These decisions are expected to provide a modern transport system and a new direction and pace of development to the cities of Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Nagpur, said the government release.

“In today's meeting, approval has been given for the construction of the third and fourth tracks on the Pune-Lonavala suburban railway line. This decision will make the Pune-Lonavala corridor more efficient and provide the necessary connectivity for industrial, residential and commercial development in the area. It will also help in reducing the increasing traffic pressure in Pune city. Along with this, approval has been given for two new stations, Balajinagar-Bibwewadi and Swargate-Katraj, under Phase I of Pune Metro,” said the Chief Minister.

In order to modernise the suburban railway service, approval has been given for the purchase of new trains under Phases 3 and 3A of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Plan (MUTP).

In the first phase, as many as 268 fully AC trains will be purchased. These trains will be equipped with closed doors and high-quality amenities like the metro. The old doorless trains will be phased out in phases, and these modern trains will be made available to the passengers instead, said CM Fadnavis.

He clarified that after shifting to AC trains, there will be no change in the ticket prices. He also said that the purchase of trains will start after the approval of the Central Government.

The cabinet subcommittee also cleared the construction of a 25-km elevated road between Thane and Navi Mumbai International Airport. This project will provide a fast and dedicated communication route to Thane, Navi Mumbai and the adjoining industrial areas.

“The ambitious project of Metro Line 11 in Mumbai has got the green light. A 16-km-long, completely underground line will be constructed from Wadala Depot to the Gateway of India. This metro will run from important places like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk and Hornimal Circle. This project is worth about Rs 24,000 crore, and funds will be made available for this from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). This line will provide great relief to Mumbaikars in terms of transportation,” said the Chief Minister.

In addition, a commercial complex will be set up under a joint development project with BEST, from which BEST will get additional income.

The cabinet subcommittee also cleared a new development corridor in Nagpur. Fadnavis said that approval has been given for the construction of a new ring road in the city and the creation of a new city in Nagpur.