BJP Slams Oppn For Announcing V-P Candidate, Congress Calls It 'Excellent Decision'

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) The announcement of former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy as the united Opposition's candidate for the Vice-Presidential election has triggered sharp political reactions. While the BJP on Tuesday dismissed the move as an act of"opposing for the sake of opposition," the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies hailed it as an"excellent decision" that reflects constitutional values.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Brijmohan Agrawal said that constitutional posts should ideally be filled by consensus rather than confrontation.

“It would be better if everyone agreed on names for key constitutional posts like the President and Vice President. But the Congress, in its bid to oppose the BJP, has started opposing the country itself. C.P. Radhakrishnan will undoubtedly become Vice President, but the Opposition is trying to divide people by fielding a candidate unnecessarily,” he added.

Union Minister S.P. Singh Baghel also reacted and said,“The Opposition knows very well that they do not have the required numbers. Yet they field candidates just for the sake of opposing. This has become a routine tactic.”

On the other hand, INDIA bloc leaders defended their choice and underlined Sudershan Reddy's distinguished judicial career.

CPI(M) MP P. Sandosh Kumar described the contest as ideological.

“This is a battle between the Constitution and the RSS. We have put forward Sudershan Reddy's name for the Constitution, while the BJP has fielded a candidate aligned with its ideological parent. Reddy truly represents constitutional values,” he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav added,“He has had an outstanding reputation in the legal field. Our alliance has made an excellent decision, and we stand united behind him.”

Congress leaders, too, were emphatic in their support.

Kodikunnil Suresh said,“He has served in the High Courts and the Supreme Court. He has always supported human rights, and his judgments are widely respected. That is why all parties in the INDIA bloc agreed on his candidature.”

Syed Naseer Hussain pointed to Reddy's long judicial journey.

“He served as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, as Chief Justice of the Assam High Court, and later as a Supreme Court judge. He has consistently upheld constitutional values and fought for social justice. This election is an ideological battle taking place across the country,” he remarked.

IUML MP E.T. Mohammed Basheer also praised the choice, calling Reddy“a distinguished personality with an outstanding judicial record.” He added that the unity displayed by the Opposition in backing his candidature was“commendable and remarkable.”

While the BJP-led NDA holds a comfortable majority in the electoral college comprising members of both Houses of Parliament, the Opposition's move ensures that the election will not be a mere formality. Analysts believe that by fielding a candidate, the INDIA bloc aims to take the battle beyond Parliament and highlight the ideological divide before the people.

The Vice-Presidential election is scheduled for September 9, 2025.