Child Injured In Chornobaivka From Russian Artillery Shelling

2025-08-19 08:09:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

“A child was injured in Chornobaivka as a result of a Russian attack. At around 10:00 a.m., the occupiers shelled residential buildings in the village with artillery. An 11-year-old boy walking down the street was hit,” the report said.

He suffered a concussion, a shrapnel wound to the shoulder, and explosive and closed head injuries.

Read also: Russians preparing to redeploy assault units from Kherson to Zaporizhzhia direction - spox Voloshyn

Neighbors provided first aid to the child, and an ambulance crew later took the boy to the hospital.

As reported by Ukrinform, the number of people wounded as a result of the shelling of Chornobaivka on August 13 in the Kherson region has risen to seven.

Illustrative photo: unsplash

