Child Injured In Chornobaivka From Russian Artillery Shelling
“A child was injured in Chornobaivka as a result of a Russian attack. At around 10:00 a.m., the occupiers shelled residential buildings in the village with artillery. An 11-year-old boy walking down the street was hit,” the report said.
He suffered a concussion, a shrapnel wound to the shoulder, and explosive and closed head injuries.Read also: Russians preparing to redeploy assault units from Kherson to Zaporizhzhia direction - spox Voloshyn
Neighbors provided first aid to the child, and an ambulance crew later took the boy to the hospital.
As reported by Ukrinform, the number of people wounded as a result of the shelling of Chornobaivka on August 13 in the Kherson region has risen to seven.
Illustrative photo: unsplash
