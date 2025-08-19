Child Injured In Chornobaivka From Russian Artillery Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

“A child was injured in Chornobaivka as a result of a Russian attack. At around 10:00 a.m., the occupiers shelled residential buildings in the village with artillery. An 11-year-old boy walking down the street was hit,” the report said.

He suffered a concussion, a shrapnel wound to the shoulder, and explosive and closed head injuries.

Neighbors provided first aid to the child, and an ambulance crew later took the boy to the hospital.

As reported by Ukrinform, the number of people wounded as a result of the shelling of Chornobaivka on August 13 in the Kherson region has risen to seven.

Illustrative photo: unsplash