Amir Sends Condolences To Amir Of Kuwait

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, HH Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the death of Barea Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Baseer, wife of Sheikh Jaber Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah.

