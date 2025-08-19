Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thailand’s Industrial Confidence Falls to Lowest Since 2020

2025-08-19 07:58:41
(MENAFN) Thailand’s industrial sentiment weakened for the fifth month in a row in July, sinking to its lowest point in three years as businesses grew increasingly uneasy over escalating tensions with Cambodia and the impact of U.S. trade policy, newly released data showed Tuesday.

According to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), the Thai Industries Sentiment Index (TISI) declined to 86.6 in July, down from 87.7 in June. The FTI said the drop reflected widespread pessimism across multiple sectors, with the majority of index components showing a downward trend.

The latest reading marks the lowest confidence level since 2020, underscoring growing anxiety within the manufacturing sector. The index is based on a monthly survey conducted among 1,356 entrepreneurs spanning 47 industry groups represented under the FTI.

