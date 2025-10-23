Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Action Against Officials For Negligence

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 23 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered suspension of three government employees and disciplinary action against 19 others for negligence. The decision was taken during a review meeting of the 'CM Helpline' service of the government.

The Chief Minister also ordered the withholding of increments for five government employee, issued show-cause notices to six, directed disciplinary action in seven cases and initiated a departmental inquiry against one employee found guilty.

CM Yadav reviewed pending citizen cases from various districts via video conferencing from his official residence, Samatva Bhavan. He instructed officials to work efficiently in the public interest.

The review meeting also covered issues related to scholarships, nutrition grants, land acquisition, public distribution and teachers' attendance, according to statement issued from the Chief Minister's Office.

CM Yadav expressed displeasure over a complaint from Shivani Maurya of Dhar district about the non-sanction of hostel bedding funds and directed the Tribal Welfare Department to promptly redress such matters.

He warned that any negligence in providing hostel facilities would lead to strict action.

In Maihar, four government employee faced penalties, including salary stoppage, show-cause notice, reassignment and pay deduction, for linking Sanjana Patel's Samagra ID to another person's Aadhaar.

Chief Minister stated that efforts should be made to complete citizens' works on time and to a high standard by improving work methods and promoting innovation. He urged officers and employees to uphold good governance through dedicated and efficient work.

During the review meeting, CM Yadav stated that districts and departments with the fewest complaints (in CM Helpline) will be encouraged, while those achieving zero complaints will be rewarded.