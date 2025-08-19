Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market Report 2025-2033 Rising Health Awareness, Government Initiatives, And Medical Advancements Bolster Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the Saudi Arabia weight loss market include capitalizing on rising consumer awareness of unhealthy habits, the growing demand for weight management products, particularly supplements, and expanding fitness centers. Other opportunities exist in minimally invasive equipment and targeting consumers aged 31-60. Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market Report by Diet 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia weight loss market size reached USD 1.6 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach USD 2.7 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.68% during 2025-2033. This report provides a deep insight into the Saudi Arabia weight loss market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the Saudi Arabia weight loss market in any manner.



In Saudi Arabia, the demand for weight loss services has experienced a healthy growth owing to the escalating obesity rates in the country. The prevalence of overweight and obesity have been increasing with industrial development, which in Saudi Arabia is related to the significant growth in incomes resulting from the rich deposits of oil reserves and the resultant impact of rapid urbanization and improved living conditions.

Catalysed by westernisation and urbanisation, dietary habits and lifestyles in Saudi Arabia have been changing over the past few decades. Rising number of international fast food chains, reduced physical activity and increasing consumption of processed foods, etc. have been catalysing the prevalence of overweight and obesity in the region. The country now has one of the highest obesity rates in the world with the prevalence being higher in women compared to men.

Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market Drivers:

The growing awareness among the consumers regarding unhealthy eating and lifestyle habits including lack of exercise, eating late at night, high-fat diets, etc. have created a huge demand for weight management products, thereby impelling the weight loss market in Saudi Arabia.

The initiatives and educational campaigns by the Saudi Arabian government regarding the ongoing rise in obesity rates and related illnesses, such as joint problems, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, cancer and metabolic syndrome is supporting the growth of the weight loss market. With elevating incomes, improving healthcare infrastructure and medical advancements, consumers are increasingly opting for weight loss surgeries such as gastric bypass, liposuction, biliopancreatic diversion, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Diet:



Supplements

Meals Beverages

On the basis of diet, supplements, such as protein shakes, capsules, tablets, etc., dominate the weight loss market in Saudi Arabia.

Breakup by Equipment:



Fitness Equipment

Cardio Vascular Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Others

Surgical Equipment

Minimally Invasive/Bariatric Equipment Non-Invasive Equipment

Based on the equipment, the market has been segregated into fitness equipment and surgical equipment. Fitness equipment includes cardio vascular and strength training equipment, whereas surgical equipment includes minimally invasive/bariatric equipment and non-invasive equipment.

Breakup by Service:



Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Consulting Service

Surgical Clinics

Online Weight Loss Programs Others

On the basis of services, fitness centers and health clubs lead the Saudi Arabia weight loss market.

Breakup by Gender:



Men Women

Based on gender, the report finds that men dominate the overall market.

Breakup by Age Group:



Consumer Between 31 to 60 Years of Age

Consumer Between 15 to 30 Years

Consumers with Age More Than 60 Years Consumers Below 15 Years

On the basis of age group, consumers between 31 to 60 years account for the largest market share.

