Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market Report 2025-2033 Rising Health Awareness, Government Initiatives, And Medical Advancements Bolster Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|119
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$2.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Saudi Arabia
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Diet:
- Supplements Meals Beverages
On the basis of diet, supplements, such as protein shakes, capsules, tablets, etc., dominate the weight loss market in Saudi Arabia.
Breakup by Equipment:
- Fitness Equipment Cardio Vascular Equipment Strength Training Equipment Others Surgical Equipment Minimally Invasive/Bariatric Equipment Non-Invasive Equipment
Based on the equipment, the market has been segregated into fitness equipment and surgical equipment. Fitness equipment includes cardio vascular and strength training equipment, whereas surgical equipment includes minimally invasive/bariatric equipment and non-invasive equipment.
Breakup by Service:
- Fitness Centers and Health Clubs Consulting Service Surgical Clinics Online Weight Loss Programs Others
On the basis of services, fitness centers and health clubs lead the Saudi Arabia weight loss market.
Breakup by Gender:
- Men Women
Based on gender, the report finds that men dominate the overall market.
Breakup by Age Group:
- Consumer Between 31 to 60 Years of Age Consumer Between 15 to 30 Years Consumers with Age More Than 60 Years Consumers Below 15 Years
On the basis of age group, consumers between 31 to 60 years account for the largest market share.
