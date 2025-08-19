Jordan Allows Vietnamese Citizens Entry Without Prior Approval

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 19 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Interior announced Monday that Vietnamese citizens are now permitted to enter the Kingdom without prior approval, in continuation of earlier decisions to ease entry requirements for nationals of various countries.Under the new regulation, Vietnamese citizens can obtain entry visas either through the electronic visa platform or directly at border crossings upon arrival, without needing pre-clearance from the Ministry of Interior.The ministry said the decision aims to encourage tourism by simplifying entry procedures for Vietnamese visitors and to further support the national economy by attracting more investors and business-people from Vietnam, a country experiencing strong economic growth.