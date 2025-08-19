Ayla Oasis Awarded Four ISO Certifications For Quality, Safety

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Aug. 19 (Petra) – Ayla Oasis Development Company has obtained four international ISO certifications from the Austrian certification body TUV, following a comprehensive audit covering all operational and administrative departments.The certifications include ISO 9001 for Quality Management, ISO 14001 for Environmental Management, ISO 45001 for Occupational Health and Safety Management, and ISO 50001 for Energy Management.The company said the achievement reflects its commitment to international best practices in quality, sustainability, safety, and energy efficiency, in line with its institutional development strategy.Ayla CEO Sahl Dudin said the certifications demonstrate the company's dedication to continuous improvement and the application of the highest global standards, stressing Ayla's role in positioning Jordan as a regional hub for sustainable tourism and real estate development. He credited the accomplishment to collective teamwork across all departments.Nour Hammad, representative of TUV Austria, praised Ayla's commitment to applying international standards, highlighting the company's professionalism and advanced operational practices.The certifications were presented during an official ceremony attended by a delegation from TUV Austria.Ayla Oasis Development Company reiterated its commitment to delivering projects in accordance with international benchmarks, while ensuring environmental and social sustainability and enhancing Aqaba's standing as a premier regional tourism and investment destination.