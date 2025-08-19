6 Wars Donald Trump Claims To Have Ended - And The Ground Reality Behind Each Bold Presidential Statement

Donald Trump often claims to have ended six wars. Here's a closer look at the deals and disputes still simmering.

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda signed a U.S.-brokered peace agreement at the White House in June, aiming to end years of cross-border conflict that displaced millions.

Trump hailed it as“a new chapter of hope and opportunity, harmony, prosperity and peace.”

But the deal has faced immediate challenges. The Congolese army and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels accuse each other of breaking the truce with new attacks and troop movements, raising doubts about how long the calm will last.

In early August, leaders from Armenia and Azerbaijan inked a peace deal at the White House.

The two nations have fought intermittent wars over Nagorno-Karabakh since the late 1980s, with the most recent in 2023 when Azerbaijan captured the contested enclave.

The agreement includes plans for a new transport corridor across their militarized border, to be named the“Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.”

Yet Iran and Russia object strongly, accusing the U.S. of trying to reshape the regional balance.

Cambodia and Thailand agreed to an unconditional ceasefire in July after a five-day border clash killed dozens and displaced thousands.

The deal, signed in Malaysia, came after Trump warned the U.S. might freeze trade deals with both nations.

But mistrust lingered. Each side quickly accused the other of fresh attacks. China also stepped in, urging the neighbors to settle the conflict peacefully.

The White House insists Trump should get credit for“resolving” tensions between Egypt and Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The two countries have sparred for years, with Egypt fearing the dam will choke off its water supply.

Trump claimed war was avoided only because of his intervention. In reality, no war erupted, no final agreement was reached, and Ethiopia even accused him of inciting conflict after he said Egypt might“blow up the dam.”

Talks remain stalled, with Egypt accusing Ethiopia of lacking the political will to reach a settlement.

Trump ordered U.S. strikes on Iran during a 12-day conflict in June before brokering a ceasefire between Tehran and Jerusalem.

The White House claimed the bombing runs crippled Iran's nuclear program and reduced the risk of escalation.

Still, Trump's claim of“making peace” is disputed, since the U.S. was itself a combatant. Israel has warned it reserves the right to strike again if Iran restarts its nuclear buildup. Trump also says he wants fresh nuclear talks, but progress has stalled.

In May, India launched strikes against Pakistan following a brutal terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir, marking their first military clash since 2019.

Trump stepped in, calling for an immediate ceasefire and later claiming he used U.S. trade leverage to halt the fighting.

But New Delhi has consistently rejected Trump's involvement, insisting it does not allow foreign mediation in Kashmir. That denial has since deepened mistrust in relations, despite the pause in fighting.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but disputes over sovereignty continue.

Back in 2020, Trump brokered what became known as the Washington Agreement, which focused on short-term economic normalization between the two.

While Trump has touted it as a peace breakthrough, tensions persist today. NATO officials continue urging both sides to speed up negotiations toward lasting stability.

Trump frequently repeats that he“ended six wars.” In reality, many of the deals he highlights are fragile, disputed, or incomplete. Some have already been tested by new violence, while others, like Egypt and Ethiopia, weren't wars to begin with.