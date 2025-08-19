Learning Malayalam Was A Challenge But Rewarding, Says Sunny Leone
Known for her popularity in Bollywood, Sunny now ventures into Malayalam cinema with this multilingual project that will also release in Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.
Sources close to the unit of the film have now disclosed that the film has been shot extensively in the remote landscapes of Kasaragod, Kerala and features nearly 40 artistes from the Malayalam film industry alongside talents from Bollywood, Kashmir, Punjab and other regions.
The film, which is being produced by N K Mohammed, is being directed by Pampally.
Promising an emotional mix of family drama, comedy, suspense and youth-driven storytelling, 'Vista Village' has now turned one of the most awaited projects of the year.
Talking about the experience of working in a Malayalam film for the first time, Sunny Leone said,“Working on Vista Village has been a very special experience for me. Learning Malayalam was definitely a challenge but also very rewarding and it helped me connect with my character. Shooting in the beautiful, remote parts of Kasaragod was truly memorable and I've always received so much love in Kerala. I'm really excited for this film, especially with its release in four languages and I can't wait for audiences everywhere to watch it."
With her loyal fanbase across Bollywood and beyond, Sunny Leone's Malayalam debut has already stirred anticipation. Sources claim that Vista Village will not only highlight her versatility as an actress but also connect with audiences across regions, thanks to its heartwarming and suspenseful narrative.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment