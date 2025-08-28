403
Zenstox Review 2025 Is This Forex Broker Safe For Traders In The UAE?
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The UAE has quickly become a hub for online trading , with Dubai and Abu Dhabi positioning themselves as gateways for global financial services. For traders in the region, the choice of broker is critical: a reliable partner can open access to global markets, while a weak one can bring unnecessary risk.
Among the new entrants is Zenstox, a broker founded in 2022 that promises simplicity, transparency , and access to a wide range of assets. But how does it compare to established players, and is it a safe option for UAE traders? Let's dive deeper. Quick Rating Before going into details, here is a snapshot of how Zenstox is currently positioned in the market .
-
Overall Score: 4.2 / 5
Founded: 2022
Regulator: Seychelles FSA (License SD123)
Best For: Traders seeking a simple, multi-asset platform with global reach
-
Regulated by the Seychelles FSA – providing basic oversight and a legal framework.
Multi-asset offering – forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.
Transparent fees – no hidden charges, a key point for building trust.
Mobile-first approach – a custom app that makes trading accessible anytime.
-
Offshore regulation – Seychelles FSA is not as strong as DFSA (Dubai) or ESMA (Europe).
Mixed user feedback – customer support and withdrawal speed remain inconsistent.
No MT4/MT5 – limits advanced strategies and professional-grade tools.
-
Headquarters: Providence, Mahé, Seychelles
Parent Company: Vie Finance Sey Ltd
Founded: 2022
License: FSA (SD123)
-
Forex : Major, minor, and exotic pairs.
CFDs on Stocks & Indices : Global access without owning the assets.
Commodities & Crypto : Gold, oil, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more.
Platform : Proprietary trading app with real-time data and advanced charting.
-
eToro (DFSA) – Popular for social trading.
IG Group – Well-established with broad education resources.
Plus500 – Focused on CFD trading with a simple interface.
👉 Final Verdict: Zenstox may suit casual or intermediate traders looking for a flexible, multi-asset platform. But professional traders in Dubai or Abu Dhabi seeking stronger regulation and advanced tools may prefer established DFSA-regulated alternatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
