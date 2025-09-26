Shriya Saran Treats With A Glimpse Of Her Dad's Birthday Celebration: 'Love Always'
The video dropped by Shriya on her official Instagram handle showed her parents lovingly feeding cake to one another, whereas she, her husband, Andrei Koscheev, and their daughter Radha, accompany the two during the festivities.
"Happy birthday to ma pa...Love always," she captioned the post.
In the meantime, Shriya recently graced the "The Great Indian Kapil Show" with her "Mirai" co-stars Teja Sajja, Jagapathi Babu, and Ritika Nayak.
During the episode, she opened up about how she first met her Russian husband, Andrei. The 'RRR' actress revealed:“I had booked the wrong flight in the wrong month and ended up alone on a cruise to the south of Maldives, and that's where I met Andrei."
"We knew nothing about each other, but somehow we started going on dives together, and that's how it all began,” she added.
Shriya further stated that the first film of hers that Andrei ever watched was "Drishyam", and he even ended up getting scared after watching the movie.
Work-wise, Shriya last appeared on the screen with Teja Sajja's "Mirai", where she played the role of Ambika Prajapati, Vedha's (Teja Sajja) mother.
The mythical fantasy action film follows a young warrior's quest to protect sacred scriptures from an evil force.
Aside from Teja and Shriya, "Mirai" also stars Manchu Manoj as Mahabir Lama / Black Sword, Kaarthikeyaa Dev as young Mahabir Lama, Ritika Nayak as Vibha (Vedha's love interest), Jagapathi Babu as Angama Bali, Jayaram as Agasthya Muni, and Tanja Keller as Yuca.
Made under the direction of Karthik Gattamneni, the project has been backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad. With Karan Johar's Dharma Productions partnering for the Hindi-speaking markets, "Mirai" reached the cinema halls on September 12.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment