Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine’s drone commander claims assault on Russian pipeline providing for EU

2025-08-19 06:34:37
(MENAFN) The commander of Ukraine’s drone forces, Robert Brovdi, stated that Ukrainian drones disabled a Russian pipeline supplying oil to Hungary and Slovakia. Brovdi said the attack targeted the Nikolskoye pumping station in Russia’s Tambov region, halting the flow of oil indefinitely.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto condemned the strike as “outrageous and unacceptable,” accusing Ukraine of attempting to drag Hungary into the conflict. In response, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga urged Budapest to direct complaints to Moscow and criticized Hungary for continuing its reliance on Russian energy.

Ukraine has previously targeted Russian energy infrastructure, including pipelines, depots, and refineries, as part of its ongoing conflict strategy.

Comments

No comment

