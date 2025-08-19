PURE Property Management Expands Operations To Serve Residential Rentals In Orlando, Florida
"I'm excited to contribute to PURE's 2,000+ years of collective property management experience while delivering simple, satisfying experiences for our investor clients and residents," said Lake. "Within the industry, PURE's reputation for combining proprietary technology with unified processes that deliver superior service is well known, and I'm happy to be a part of it now."
The Orlando expansion reflects PURE's strategy of entering high-growth markets with strong rental fundamentals. PURE now operates in over 50 premier, investable markets across 22 states, with plans to become the first nationwide brand available to investors in every major market.
"Orlando represents one of the nation's most dynamic rental markets, and we're excited to bring our simplified property management experience to Central Florida investors," said Eric Wetherington, PURE's Vice President of Operations & Strategy and 2019 National President of NARPM. "Christy brings the kind of industry leadership, local market knowledge, and professional experience that exemplifies what we look for in our operations managers."
PURE was recently recognized as the fastest growing property management company in the 2025 Inc. 5,000 list and was also named to Inc.'s prestigious 2025 Best Workplaces list, recognizing PURE as the only property management company honored for exceptional workplace culture.
About PURE Property Management
PURE Property Management is the fastest-growing profitable residential property management and technology company in the U.S. Led by a team of experienced industry leaders and seasoned technology innovators, PURE is transforming a complex, fragmented industry by rapidly acquiring management firms across the U.S. PURE invests in the people, processes, and proprietary technology that balances investor success with renter happiness, creating simplified experiences that deliver satisfaction. Visit RentPURE or call 87-RENT-PURE to learn more.
SOURCE PURE Property Management
