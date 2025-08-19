403
Trump Proposes Peace Deal Conditions to Ukraine
(MENAFN) In a recent post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump laid out proposed conditions for a potential peace accord between Moscow and Kiev. His proposal includes Ukraine giving up its aspirations to join NATO and officially recognizing Crimea as part of Russia.
This message was shared on Sunday, just two days after Trump held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, during which both leaders reiterated their commitment to pursuing a peaceful resolution to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Trump is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, along with prominent European officials, in Washington on Monday.
Trump asserted that Zelensky “can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight.”
He further stated that any agreement would necessitate “no getting back... Crimea” and “no going into NATO by Ukraine.”
These points highlight the central elements of the proposed deal, emphasizing Ukraine’s need to forgo any attempt to reclaim Crimea or pursue NATO integration.
Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014 following a controversial referendum in which the region’s population overwhelmingly supported joining Russia.
This occurred while Kiev was actively engaged in a conflict with its eastern provinces.
From Moscow’s perspective, any enduring peace agreement must involve Ukraine giving up its NATO ambitions, reducing its military capacity, and recognizing the new geopolitical landscape.
This includes acknowledging the incorporation of Crimea, as well as the Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions—all of which have held referendums expressing their intent to join Russia.
