Fine Perforators Expands Global Reach With Premium Nickel Screens And Fine Mesh Nickel Screen Solutions
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 19 August 2025 - Fine Perforators, one of the most experienced nickel screen manufacturers in India, has announced the expansion of its premium range of nickel mesh screen and fine mesh nickel screen products. With an emphasis on quality, precision, and international compliance, the company aims to meet the rising demand across industries in India, Brazil, and Mexico.
Fine Perforators has built a strong reputation for delivering high-performance nickel screens designed for rotary printing, sugar centrifugal applications, and advanced filtration systems. By leveraging decades of engineering expertise and investing in modern production facilities, the company continues to be among the top nickel screen suppliers India can rely on for consistent quality and global delivery.
“With growing demand in international markets, especially from Brazil and Mexico, we are committed to scaling our operations while maintaining our stringent quality benchmarks,” said a spokesperson at Fine Perforators.“Our fine mesh nickel screen solutions are trusted by clients across various sectors for their accuracy, durability, and performance.”
The company's nickel screens are manufactured using advanced electroforming techniques, which offer superior uniformity, strength, and corrosion resistance. These qualities are essential for industries like sugar processing, textile printing, and industrial separation processes where screen integrity is critical.
In addition to its diverse screen configurations, Fine Perforators also offers customized design services to meet client-specific requirements for mesh size, thickness, and operational conditions. Their R&D and quality assurance teams work closely with clients to ensure optimal product performance in real-world applications.
About Fine Perforators
Founded in New Delhi, Fine Perforators is a globally recognized manufacturer and exporter of industrial screening solutions, including nickel screens, centrifugal screens, wedge wire screens, and vacuum filter screens. With over five decades of manufacturing excellence, Fine Perforators serves customers in more than 30 countries, offering precision-engineered products and personalized technical support.
