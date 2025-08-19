Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Dispatches 191St Aid Convoy To Gaza

2025-08-19 05:11:32
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug 19 (Petra) – The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) said Monday that its 191st relief convoy has crossed into Gaza, carrying essential food supplies in coordination with the World Food Program and the Jordanian Armed Forces.
The convoy of 85 trucks is part of an ongoing aid bridge established by Jordan since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, aimed at ensuring the flow of humanitarian assistance to civilians under blockade.
Hussein Shibli, the organization's secretary-general, acknowledged the "daily obstacles" that continue to hinder deliveries but stressed that Jordan's humanitarian mission would not stop.
"Jordan – under its leadership, army, institutions and international partners – will continue to stand by the people of Gaza and press until food and medicine reach those in need," he said.

