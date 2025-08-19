403
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Atrocious Strikes Kill 26 More Palestinians
(MENAFN) A series of Israeli military assaults across the Gaza Strip has left at least 26 Palestinians dead and injured dozens more since the early hours of Tuesday, according to Palestinian media.
The most recent wave of violence targeted displacement camps and aid queues throughout the war-ravaged enclave, adding to the mounting civilian toll.
In Khan Younis, an Israeli strike on a tent sheltering displaced families near the University College killed two people, including a young girl. A separate attack on another displacement tent in the al-Mawasi area, west of the city, resulted in the deaths of four more Palestinians and injured several others.
In Deir al-Balah, located in central Gaza, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital confirmed it had received five bodies and numerous injured individuals following an Israeli airstrike on a tent camp in the al-Bassa district. The hospital later reported an additional five deaths when Israeli forces fired on civilians near the Kissufim site, southeast of the city.
In the north, Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City received two dead and at least 53 wounded after Israeli shelling hit a crowd waiting for humanitarian aid in the Zikim area, northwest of Beit Lahia.
Further south, in Rafah, two Palestinians were killed in separate incidents. One died when a tent across from the Muawiya Mosque in al-Mawasi was bombed, and another was fatally shot near a food aid distribution center in the city’s northwest, media reported.
Near the Netzarim axis, Israeli forces opened fire on people queuing for aid, killing one and injuring others close to a US-Israeli aid distribution point.
Meanwhile, a limited Israeli ground operation overnight in the Al-Sabra neighborhood of southern Gaza City — involving heavy artillery fire — left five people dead.
According to Palestinian authorities, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, ongoing since October 2023, has now killed more than 62,000 Palestinians. The region remains on the brink of famine, with widespread infrastructure collapse and ongoing humanitarian crises.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza offensive.
In parallel, Israel is facing a genocide case brought before the International Court of Justice over its military conduct in the enclave.
