Gulf Media Delegation Wraps Up Jordan Visit, Eyes Stronger Regional Collaboration

Amman, Aug.19 (Petra)-- A delegation representing Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) news agencies concluded a five-day visit to Jordan on Tuesday, marking a step forward in deepening media cooperation and knowledge exchange with the Jordan News Agency (Petra).The visit, organized in collaboration with the GCC General Secretariat, focused on building stronger professional ties and sharing expertise across key areas of journalism.As part of the program, the delegation toured the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation (JRTV), including its museum, where they explored the evolution of broadcast media in the Kingdom. The group was briefed on the latest technological advancements in studio operations and the corporation's ongoing efforts to modernize its content and delivery.During a meeting with the delegation, Chairman of the Board of JRTV Ghaith Tarawneh highlighted the institution's role in preserving and promoting Jordan's national identity. He noted the television network's growing digital footprint, with more than 13 million followers across its online platforms.Tarawneh emphasized that Jordan TV, one of the region's pioneers since its launch in 1968, continues to offer a wide array of programming from political talk shows and cultural features to drama, religious content, and sports coverage.Director General Jamal Al-Bawarid echoed these sentiments, underscoring the corporation's commitment to producing content that reflects national values and resonates with a broad audience. He pointed to the growing focus on digital transformation and interactive platforms as part of the institution's strategic direction.The visit also included high-level meetings with key figures such as Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani, Petra Director General Fayrouz Mubaideen, Deputy Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board Wael Al-Rousan, and Jordan Chamber of Industry Vice President Mohammad Al-Jitan. Delegates also enjoyed cultural and historical tours in Ajloun, Jerash, and Salt.A major focus of the exchange was fostering collaboration on emerging challenges in media, particularly combatting disinformation and exploring the integration of artificial intelligence in newsrooms. Participants praised the initiative as a valuable platform for professional dialogue and regional partnership-building.The delegation expressed appreciation for the hospitality they received and emphasized the importance of sustaining such engagements to strengthen the fabric of Arab media cooperation.