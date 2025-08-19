Barda Hosts New Event Under Master Alaskhar's Cry From Goycha Project

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

With financial backing from the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the "Master Alaskhar's Cry from Goycha – Towards the Homeland" project hosted its latest event in Barda district, organized by the Dada Alaskhar Hearth Public Association, Azernews reports.

The event took place at Barda District Cultural Center.

At the event, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played, the memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War was honored with a minute of silence, and a video titled "Truths of Western Azerbaijan" was screened.

Speakers at the event included the chairman of "Dədə Ələsgər Ocağı" and project leader Khetai Alaskharli, Barda District Executive Authority representative Sabuhi Gasimov, and others.

They emphasized the importance of preserving Dada Alaskhar's legacy, conveying the truths of Western Azerbaijan to future generations, strengthening national identity, and the vital role this legacy plays in forming the spiritual foundations of the idea of return to Western Azerbaijan.

During the artistic part of the event, performers presented the rich musical traditions of Dada Alaskhar's heritage to the audience.

Their performances offered attendees a memorable evening of art.

The next event within the project is planned to be held in Baku.