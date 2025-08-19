Beware, Kerala: Brain-Eating Single-Celled Organism Found In Freshwater Well, Possible Reason Behind 9-Year-Old's Death
Following the detection of the amoeba, a fever survey was carried out among all those who used the water from the well," PTI quoted A senior health official of the district as saying.Also Read | What is brain-eating amoeba? 9-year-old girl dies in Kerala
Amoebic encephalitis is a rare brain infection that was reported in north Kerala district of Thamarassery last week. The deceased girl's brother is under medical observation as he was suffering from fever.
After contracting the infection, the deceased girl showed symptoms of fever on August 13 and was admitted to a hospital. However, medical treatment failed to improve her condition which deteriorated quickly. On the subsequent day, she was shifted to the Kozhikode medical college where efforts to save her failed as she succumbed to the deadly amoebic infection .Also Read | Kerala reports fourth case of brain-eating amoeba: What is it? Symptoms of amoebic encephalitis
The deadly brain-eating amoeba enters the body through the nose and causes symptoms like sore throat, headache, hallucinations, confusion, vomiting, fever, neck stiffness , seizures and changes to taste and smell. Notably, the incubation period of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis typically ranges from three to seven days.Also Read | Kerala: 12-year-old from Kozhikode infected by brain-eating amoeba
Following her death , a test was carried out on August 15 at the microbiology lab of the medical college which suggested that the cause of her death was amoebic encephalitis. According to data of health officials, this is the fourth case of the rare brain infection reported from the district this year.
Amoebic encephalitis, a deadly infection, is often contracted from freshwater sources like lakes, rivers, and streams caused by free-living single-celled organism.
