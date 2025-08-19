ITM To Present New Subgroup Analysis Data From The COMPETE Trial At ESMO 2025 And Host An Educational Event For Healthcare Professionals
Oral Presentation Details
The data will be presented by study investigator, Jaume Capdevila, MD, PhD, in an oral presentation titled,“Efficacy, safety and subgroup analysis of 177Lu-edotreotide vs everolimus in patients with Grade 1 or Grade 2 GEP-NETs: Phase 3 COMPETE trial,” on Saturday, October 18 in the NETs and Endocrine Tumors Proffered Paper Session, from 10:15 am – 11:45 am CEST.
Abstract Number: 1706O
Date and Time : Saturday, October 18, 2025 from 10:15 am - 11:45 am CEST
Location : Karlsruhe Auditorium - Hall 5.2
Educational Event Details
ITM's educational event, titled“Precision Meets Practice: A NETworking Experience,” moderated by NET expert Dr. Angela Lamarca, will take place on Sunday, October 19, 2025, from 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm CEST. The medical networking event aims to bring together emerging healthcare professionals from the oncology, nuclear medicine, endocrinology and gastroenterology fields to engage in cross-disciplinary collaboration and discussions around NETs and theranostics. As the event has limited spots, interested physicians may register at the following email address: ... .
Date and Time : Sunday, October 19, 2025 from 6:30 pm - 10:00 pm CEST
Location : Berlin, Germany; further details will be shared upon registration
ITM's conference presence includes a booth (booth number: 2030) featuring information on the company's innovations in radiopharmaceutical therapy (RPT).
About the COMPETE Trial
The COMPETE trial (NCT03049189) evaluated 177Lu-edotreotide (ITM-11), a proprietary, synthetic, targeted radiotherapeutic investigational agent compared to everolimus, a targeted molecular therapy, in patients with inoperable, progressive Grade 1 or Grade 2 gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). This trial met its primary endpoint, with 177Lu-edotreotide demonstrating clinically and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to everolimus. 177Lu-edotreotide is also being evaluated in COMPOSE, a Phase 3 study in patients with well-differentiated, aggressive Grade 2 or Grade 3, SSTR-positive GEP-NET tumors.
About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE
ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply of medical radioisotopes. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple Phase 3 studies, combining the company's high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life.
