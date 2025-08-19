403
Media reports US calling off recent trade discussions with India
(MENAFN) The United States has called off a planned visit to New Delhi for the sixth round of bilateral trade negotiations, Indian media reported. The delegation, led by Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, was scheduled for August 25–30, but the trip has been canceled, according to an anonymous Indian government official.
The official stated that the US has halted negotiations, though it remains unclear if this is temporary or permanent. The cancellation comes amid growing trade tensions after President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Indian imports, with an additional 25% set for August 27 due to India’s continued purchases of Russian oil.
Disagreements over market access for US agricultural and dairy products have further complicated talks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that India will “stand like a wall” to protect farmers’ interests. While India has increased oil imports from the US, it cannot stop buying Russian oil due to high costs, a source noted. Trump indicated he might delay the additional tariffs depending on circumstances.
