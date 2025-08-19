Dubai-Manila Round-Trip Starting At Dh1,300 In Philippine Airlines' August Seat Sale
if you are planning to return to the UAE after your summer break in the Philippines, this is your chance to book flights at affordable rates. Philippine Airlines has launched its much-awaited Ultimate Seat Sale, with Dubai to Manila roundtrips starting at Dh1,300.
The special promotional offer by the Philippines' flagship carrier is on till August 31, so travelers will need to book soon in order to make the most of it.
You can book tickets for travel until October 31, 2025, with economy base fares starting from Dh1,450 and business class from Dh3,400, according to the Filipino Times.
Earlier this month, Cebu Pacific (CEB) had launched its August seat sale, offering flight tickets for Dh8 (base fare) only. From August 7-10, guests from Dubai could book flights to Manila for as low as Dh8 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period covered was from February 1 to June 30, 2026.
