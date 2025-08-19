403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese Foreign Minister Prepares to Visit Pakistan
(MENAFN) China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, is scheduled to embark on a three-day official trip to Pakistan this week, where he will engage in discussions with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, according to an official announcement made on Tuesday.
The sixth installment of the strategic dialogue between China and Pakistan will take place in Islamabad shortly after Wang’s arrival on Wednesday.
His visit to Pakistan follows a two-day tour of India.
This marks Wang Yi’s second journey to Pakistan in the past three years, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning informed journalists in Beijing.
“China and Pakistan are iron-clad friends and all-weather friends,” Mao emphasized, noting that the two nations plan to carry out “in-depth communication” aimed at enhancing “practical cooperation.”
Mao also stated that Wang is scheduled to hold meetings with key members of Pakistan’s leadership during his stay.
China and Pakistan, sharing a geographical border, established diplomatic relations in 1950. In more recent years, China has emerged as a major arms provider to the South Asian nation, which possesses nuclear capabilities.
Bilateral trade exceeded $23 billion in the year 2024.
Both countries maintain an "all-weather strategic cooperative partnership," underpinned by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
This expansive infrastructure initiative, valued at over $62 billion, is designed to link China's crucial northwestern Xinjiang region to the Gwadar port in southwestern Balochistan.
The project holds significant importance in shaping the evolving relationship between the two allies.
The sixth installment of the strategic dialogue between China and Pakistan will take place in Islamabad shortly after Wang’s arrival on Wednesday.
His visit to Pakistan follows a two-day tour of India.
This marks Wang Yi’s second journey to Pakistan in the past three years, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning informed journalists in Beijing.
“China and Pakistan are iron-clad friends and all-weather friends,” Mao emphasized, noting that the two nations plan to carry out “in-depth communication” aimed at enhancing “practical cooperation.”
Mao also stated that Wang is scheduled to hold meetings with key members of Pakistan’s leadership during his stay.
China and Pakistan, sharing a geographical border, established diplomatic relations in 1950. In more recent years, China has emerged as a major arms provider to the South Asian nation, which possesses nuclear capabilities.
Bilateral trade exceeded $23 billion in the year 2024.
Both countries maintain an "all-weather strategic cooperative partnership," underpinned by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
This expansive infrastructure initiative, valued at over $62 billion, is designed to link China's crucial northwestern Xinjiang region to the Gwadar port in southwestern Balochistan.
The project holds significant importance in shaping the evolving relationship between the two allies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment