Chinese Foreign Minister Prepares to Visit Pakistan

2025-08-19 04:18:15
(MENAFN) China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, is scheduled to embark on a three-day official trip to Pakistan this week, where he will engage in discussions with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, according to an official announcement made on Tuesday.

The sixth installment of the strategic dialogue between China and Pakistan will take place in Islamabad shortly after Wang’s arrival on Wednesday.

His visit to Pakistan follows a two-day tour of India.

This marks Wang Yi’s second journey to Pakistan in the past three years, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning informed journalists in Beijing.

“China and Pakistan are iron-clad friends and all-weather friends,” Mao emphasized, noting that the two nations plan to carry out “in-depth communication” aimed at enhancing “practical cooperation.”

Mao also stated that Wang is scheduled to hold meetings with key members of Pakistan’s leadership during his stay.

China and Pakistan, sharing a geographical border, established diplomatic relations in 1950. In more recent years, China has emerged as a major arms provider to the South Asian nation, which possesses nuclear capabilities.

Bilateral trade exceeded $23 billion in the year 2024.

Both countries maintain an "all-weather strategic cooperative partnership," underpinned by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

This expansive infrastructure initiative, valued at over $62 billion, is designed to link China's crucial northwestern Xinjiang region to the Gwadar port in southwestern Balochistan.

The project holds significant importance in shaping the evolving relationship between the two allies.

