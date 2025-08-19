Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SoftBank Injects USD2B into Intel


2025-08-19 04:02:20
(MENAFN) Japan’s SoftBank announced Tuesday a landmark $2 billion investment deal with U.S. semiconductor giant Intel, signaling a deepening alliance focused on cutting-edge technology and chip innovation.

In a joint statement, the companies emphasized, “The investment comes as both Intel and SoftBank deepen their commitment to investing in advanced technology and semiconductor innovation in the United States.”

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son underscored the critical role of semiconductors, calling them “the foundation of every industry.” He added, “For more than 50 years, Intel has been a trusted leader in innovation. This strategic investment reflects our belief that advanced semiconductor manufacturing and supply will further expand in the United States, with Intel playing a critical role.”

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan expressed enthusiasm about strengthening ties with SoftBank, stating, “We are very pleased to deepen our relationship with SoftBank, a company that’s at the forefront of so many areas of emerging technology and innovation and shares our commitment to advancing U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership.”

Under the agreement, SoftBank will acquire Intel shares at $23 each, totaling $2 billion. The companies’ statement further highlighted SoftBank’s vision: “SoftBank’s investment in Intel builds upon its long-term vision of enabling the AI revolution by accelerating access to advanced technologies that support digital transformation, cloud computing, and next-generation infrastructure.”

