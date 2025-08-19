403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SoftBank Injects USD2B into Intel
(MENAFN) Japan’s SoftBank announced Tuesday a landmark $2 billion investment deal with U.S. semiconductor giant Intel, signaling a deepening alliance focused on cutting-edge technology and chip innovation.
In a joint statement, the companies emphasized, “The investment comes as both Intel and SoftBank deepen their commitment to investing in advanced technology and semiconductor innovation in the United States.”
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son underscored the critical role of semiconductors, calling them “the foundation of every industry.” He added, “For more than 50 years, Intel has been a trusted leader in innovation. This strategic investment reflects our belief that advanced semiconductor manufacturing and supply will further expand in the United States, with Intel playing a critical role.”
Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan expressed enthusiasm about strengthening ties with SoftBank, stating, “We are very pleased to deepen our relationship with SoftBank, a company that’s at the forefront of so many areas of emerging technology and innovation and shares our commitment to advancing U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership.”
Under the agreement, SoftBank will acquire Intel shares at $23 each, totaling $2 billion. The companies’ statement further highlighted SoftBank’s vision: “SoftBank’s investment in Intel builds upon its long-term vision of enabling the AI revolution by accelerating access to advanced technologies that support digital transformation, cloud computing, and next-generation infrastructure.”
In a joint statement, the companies emphasized, “The investment comes as both Intel and SoftBank deepen their commitment to investing in advanced technology and semiconductor innovation in the United States.”
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son underscored the critical role of semiconductors, calling them “the foundation of every industry.” He added, “For more than 50 years, Intel has been a trusted leader in innovation. This strategic investment reflects our belief that advanced semiconductor manufacturing and supply will further expand in the United States, with Intel playing a critical role.”
Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan expressed enthusiasm about strengthening ties with SoftBank, stating, “We are very pleased to deepen our relationship with SoftBank, a company that’s at the forefront of so many areas of emerging technology and innovation and shares our commitment to advancing U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership.”
Under the agreement, SoftBank will acquire Intel shares at $23 each, totaling $2 billion. The companies’ statement further highlighted SoftBank’s vision: “SoftBank’s investment in Intel builds upon its long-term vision of enabling the AI revolution by accelerating access to advanced technologies that support digital transformation, cloud computing, and next-generation infrastructure.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment