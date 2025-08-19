2 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Strike On Displacement Tent In Khan Younis

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two Palestinians, including a child, were martyred and several others were injured on Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike that struck a displacement tent west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Shortly before midnight, four Palestinians, including a journalist, were martyred in Israeli shelling in the Sabra neighborhood in western Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli occupation forces have launched a wide-scale offensive on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of 62,004 Palestinians, the majority of them children and women, and the injury of 156,230 others.
Officials caution that the actual toll is higher, as many victims remain trapped beneath rubble or in areas inaccessible to rescue teams.

