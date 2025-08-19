Kids India 2025: Meeting Place For The Global Toy Industry In Mumbai

Preparations are already in full swing – this autumn, Kids India will once again bring international decision-makers and leading Indian manufacturers and brands together under one roof. As a focused B2B platform, the trade fair specifically promotes the development of sustainable supplier relationships and offers the opportunity to discover innovative products and current market trends directly on site. At the last edition, 127 exhibitors presented over 170 brands in 8,000 m2 of exhibition space. The spectrum ranges from baby and infant articles, wooden toys and sustainable products to technical and electronic toys, dolls and soft toys, school supplies, model construction, sports and outdoor items, lifestyle products and games. Kids India is part of the world's largest network for the toy industry, which also includes SPIEL in Essen and the Spielwarenmesse in Nuremberg. More than 5,000 trade visitors from 31 countries took advantage of last year's event to make new business contacts and gain a comprehensive overview of the innovative strength of the Indian market.

Hosted Buyers Program provides easier access to the market

Kids India strengthens professional discussion and helps companies to expand their networks in the industry through a variety of measures. A particular highlight is the Hosted Buyers Program. This makes it easier for domestic and foreign buyers to attend the trade fair, thereby expanding the buyer base. Exhibitors thus benefit from direct access to new business partners from all over India and the world. "With the Hosted Buyers Program, we specifically promote dialogue between exhibitors and key market players, thereby laying the foundations for sustainable business relationships," emphasises Tanu Ailawadi, Managing Director of Spielwarenmesse India Pvt. Ltd. As Hosted Buyers, participants benefit from an all-round service including free hotel accommodation, a travel subsidy and exclusive access to the VIP Buyer Lounge, including a networking evening. Interested parties can find application details and further information here .

Successful premiere

In the run-up to the fair, Spielwarenmesse India Pvt. Ltd. is raising awareness with a roadshow through key economic regions. The aim is to integrate regional players into the pan-Indian industry network and to stimulate professional discussion even before the start of the fair. Following the first well-attended networking events and meetings in Rajkot, Mumbai and Pune, further events are planned in Bangalore and Hyderabad. With benefits such as these and its comprehensive supporting programme, Kids India provides the ideal conditions for deepening existing partnerships and tapping into new potential in one of the world's fastest-growing toy markets.

Exhibitors can still take advantage of the opportunity to be part of Kids India 2025. All information and registration options can be found on the official website of the trade fair.

Spielwarenmesse India Pvt. Ltd.

On 1 April 2016, Spielwarenmesse eG opened Spielwarenmesse India Pvt. Ltd. in New Delhi, a subsidiary in one of the world's most important growth markets. The company is responsible for organising the trade fair called Kids India, held annually in Mumbai since 2013.

Spielwarenmesse eG

The multifaceted positioning and international orientation of Spielwarenmesse eG is representative of the toy sector and other consumer goods markets. With its legal structure as a cooperative, the business is unique among trade fair companies and is highly successful. Its 60-member team operates from the 'ToyCity' of Nuremberg and is supported by representatives in over 100 countries. Its portfolio includes two major global fairs: the Spielwarenmesse in Nuremberg is the lead international event for the B2B sector, as is SPIEL in Essen for the B2C field. To these can be added Kids India in Mumbai and the World of Toys by Spielwarenmesse trade fair programme, which opens up new markets for manufacturers through joint activities in Hong Kong, Tokyo and New York. The Company's own subsidiaries in the key locations of China and India ensure that appropriate expertise is available locally. With its accumulated knowledge and global network, the trade fair producer is becoming an ever stronger initiator and groundbreaker in the industry's issues and trends. The most recent example of this is BRANDmania in Essen, which casts an unconventional and future-directed spotlight on the topic of licensing and partnerships. With its combination of events and online activities, Spielwarenmesse eG ( ) is active all year round.

Press Contact: Scarlett Wisotzki, Director Communications, Spielwarenmesse eG,

Phone: +49 911 99813-33, Mail: [email protected]

Photo -

Logo -

SOURCE Spielwarenmesse eG