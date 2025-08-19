403
Zelensky praises Trump’s meeting as being best meeting they had
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky praised Monday’s discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, describing them as the best meeting the two leaders have held, according to reports.
Zelensky met Trump at the White House alongside several Western European leaders, just three days after Trump held his first in-person talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin since 2019 in Alaska. While no major breakthroughs were announced, participants framed the talks as a constructive step toward peace between Ukraine and Russia.
“I would like to thank President Trump for this meeting. It was the best meeting we have had, which is very important,” Zelensky told reporters outside the White House.
He briefed U.S. officials on the situation on the ground, providing details on “who really controls each area.”
“Our main goal is a strong, lasting peace for Ukraine and Europe,” he added. Zelensky also confirmed he is open to a possible meeting with Putin.
Earlier on Monday, Trump spoke with Putin by phone and indicated he would work to arrange a meeting between the two leaders, followed by a trilateral summit. Putin has previously stated he is willing to meet Zelensky once peace terms are ready to be signed.
Russia has consistently emphasized that it seeks a lasting peace rather than a temporary ceasefire, insisting that Ukraine must abandon claims to newly acquired Russian territories and halt plans to join NATO.
Zelensky confirmed that potential land swaps were part of discussions in Washington but stressed that Ukraine will not willingly give up any territory or recognize Russia’s newly claimed borders.
