Hungary claims Ukraine attacking main oil pipeline to EU
(MENAFN) Hungary’s Russian oil supply has been disrupted after Ukraine targeted the Druzhba pipeline system, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday. Moscow has informed Budapest that Russian experts are working to repair a crucial transformer station damaged in the strike.
The Druzhba pipeline, one of the world’s longest, carries crude oil roughly 4,000 km from Russia and Kazakhstan to refineries in Hungary, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovakia. Szijjarto described the attack on X as “outrageous and unacceptable,” adding that it remains unclear when oil deliveries will resume.
Szijjarto reiterated that Hungary is not participating in the Ukraine conflict and said the country will remain neutral under Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government. Unlike most EU states, Budapest has refused to supply weapons to Kyiv and has called for peace, criticizing Western sanctions on Russia as ineffective.
Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Russian energy infrastructure during the war, including both the Druzhba system and the TurkStream pipeline, which serves Turkey and several European countries. Last Wednesday, Kiev confirmed a drone strike on a distribution station in Russia’s Bryansk Region. Moscow has condemned such attacks on civilian energy infrastructure as acts of terrorism.
