Talk 100.3 Kicks Off Historic Season As Exclusive Radio Home Of The English Premier League In The UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – 19th August 2025: Football fever officially took over Dubai today as Talk 100.3 , part of the Fun Asia Global Media Network , celebrated the launch of its exclusive partnership to broadcast the English Premier League (EPL) live across the UAE. This marks the first time in the region's history that fans can experience every EPL match, complete with expert commentary and analysis, live on UAE radio.
The landmark moment was commemorated at the EPL x Talk 100.3 Press Conference held at the Belgian Café, Dubai Festival City , bringing together an elite panel of footballing voices and media representatives. The panel featured:
Talk 100.3 is the UAE's only dedicated sports radio station, part of the Fun Asia Global Media Network. Known for its credible content, consistent audience, and growing cross-platform presence, Talk 100.3 connects listeners to the latest in sports, current affairs, and entertainment.
Pete Redding – Premier League Live Commentator
Digby Taylor – Network Programme Director, Fun Asia Network
Danny Guthrie – Former English Footballer & Ex-Liverpool Player
