Talk 100.3 Kicks Off Historic Season As Exclusive Radio Home Of The English Premier League In The UAE


2025-08-19 03:30:15
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – 19th August 2025: Football fever officially took over Dubai today as Talk 100.3 , part of the Fun Asia Global Media Network , celebrated the launch of its exclusive partnership to broadcast the English Premier League (EPL) live across the UAE. This marks the first time in the region's history that fans can experience every EPL match, complete with expert commentary and analysis, live on UAE radio.


The landmark moment was commemorated at the EPL x Talk 100.3 Press Conference held at the Belgian Café, Dubai Festival City , bringing together an elite panel of footballing voices and media representatives.

The panel featured:
  • Pete Redding – Premier League Live Commentator
  • Digby Taylor – Network Programme Director, Fun Asia Network
  • Danny Guthrie – Former English Footballer & Ex-Liverpool Player

Digby Taylor, Network Programme Director, Fun Asia Network , said“We take great pride on bringing the English Premier League to UAE radio for the very first time. This is a milestone moment not just for Talk 100.3, but for sports broadcasting in the region. We will continue to engage in partnerships that bring added value to our listeners-delivering content that excites, informs, and connects them to the sports they love.”

During the event, speakers shared their insights into the significance of this collaboration, the growing appetite for live sports radio in the UAE, and how Talk 100.3's immersive season-long coverage will deliver the EPL experience to millions of passionate fans.

As the country's only dedicated sports radio station, Talk 100.3 is uniquely positioned to connect brands with listeners during high-intensity moments of the beautiful game. This partnership promises not only to elevate the listener experience but also to create new engagement opportunities for advertisers across Fun Asia's extensive network.

With live commentary, expert match previews, post-game analysis, and special fan-focused programming, Talk 100.3 is set to become the ultimate destination for football enthusiasts in the UAE for the entire 38-week EPL season .

About Talk 100.3
Talk 100.3 is the UAE's only dedicated sports radio station, part of the Fun Asia Global Media Network. Known for its credible content, consistent audience, and growing cross-platform presence, Talk 100.3 connects listeners to the latest in sports, current affairs, and entertainment.

