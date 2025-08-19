Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine demands Europe to pay USD100bn for arms agreement with US

2025-08-19 03:08:49
(MENAFN) Ukraine has proposed that its European allies finance a $100 billion purchase of American weapons, the Financial Times reported, as Kyiv continues to push for security guarantees from Washington.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and several European leaders met with US President Donald Trump in Washington to discuss the conflict and ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Trump, who has frequently questioned previous US administrations’ open-ended military support for Kyiv, announced last month that NATO allies would be expected to cover the costs of American weapons sent to Ukraine.

Alongside the arms procurement plan, Ukraine is also preparing a $50 billion initiative to produce drones domestically, according to FT. Citing four sources and a document reportedly shared with the US, the outlet said the proposal includes the purchase of at least 10 Patriot air defense systems, though few details were provided.

Ukraine’s European backers have struggled to boost weapons production to match Kyiv’s demands, even as Russian forces continue to make battlefield gains.

Following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, Trump claimed Moscow was prepared to agree to security guarantees for Ukraine, though he offered no specifics.

Kyiv has repeatedly called for NATO-style collective defense commitments, while some European states have floated the idea of sending peacekeepers. Moscow, however, has warned it will not accept any deployment of Western troops in Ukraine.

