General Directorate Of Endowments Receives Real Estate Donation

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs has received a real estate investment endowment donated by a generous philanthropist.

The endowment consists of six properties located in the areas of Nuaija, Najma, and Al Maamoura in Doha. These include three residential villas, two apartment buildings, and one house.

The donor stipulated that she would retain the right to supervise the endowment during her lifetime, after which the supervision would be transferred to the General Department of Endowments. This aligns with the objectives of Islamic Sharia in ensuring the sustainability of endowments, maximizing their public benefit, and strengthening their role as a developmental tool that contributes to serving society.

According to the General Directorate of Endowments' records, these six properties are the donor's first registered endowment. Per the official endowment deed, the donor allocated the revenue of the endowment to several charitable endowment funds, including Endowment Fund for Mosque Services; Endowment Fund for Healthcare; Endowment Fund for Scientific and Cultural Development; Family Assistance Endowment under the Endowment Fund for Family and Childhood Care.

This distribution reflects the donor's awareness of the importance of comprehensive endowment support to meet diverse needs, achieving harmony between charitable work and sustainable development goals.

Engineer Hassan bin Abdullah Al Marzouqi, Director General of the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, stated that investment endowments embody the institutional vision of making the department a pillar of local development and a global model of inspiration. It reflects the concept of inclusiveness and integration in charitable endowment work.

He explained that the General Directorate of Endowments, through its responsibilities, works to revive the Sunnah of endowment and wills, and to develop investments that ensure sustainable returns.“This is done according to the highest standards of governance, transparency, and quality-core values in its strategic plan.”

He added that the department values the donor's initiative of allocating the revenue from six properties to several endowment funds that support mosque construction and maintenance, healthcare, education, culture, and family solidarity through aid to poor families.

He emphasized that these funds, along with the Endowment Fund for Righteousness and Piety and the Endowment Fund for Quran and Sunnah Services, help direct investment endowment revenues to priorities with direct, integrated, and sustainable impact on individuals and society.

He stressed that allocating endowment revenue to multiple fields enhances its social impact and makes this endowment a model of institutional charitable work that touches people's lives and contributes to the nation's progress.

He also noted that the donor's condition of retaining supervision over the endowment during her lifetime, followed by transferring it to the General Directorate of Endowments, reflects a balance between legitimate personal benefit and institutional sustainability of the endowment and maximizing its returns.