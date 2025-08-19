Quote by H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), on World Humanitarian Day

403
(MENAFN- seen media) Dubai, UAE, 18 August 2025:
“On World Humanitarian Day, we mark an occasion that reflects the highest humanitarian values on which the UAE was founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Sheikh Zayed made generosity and humanitarian service a cornerstone in building the nation and an essential principle in its relations with the wider world. Our wise leadership, under His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has carried forward this vision, establishing the UAE as a global centre of compassion and a destination for boundless giving. This day carries special significance for our country, as it reflects a national vision that places people at the heart of development. It affirms that building the future is not limited to advancing the economy and technology, but also rooted in the values of compassion, solidarity, and mutual support. At Empower, we consider humanitarian work a central part of our corporate and social responsibility. We are committed to supporting humanitarian and charitable initiatives that strengthen solidarity and improve the quality of life for communities locally and globally. We also believe that sustainability extends beyond environmental and economic dimensions to include the sustainability of noble human values that safeguard dignity and uphold the right to a decent life. On this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to continue working alongside government institutions and civil society to reinforce the UAE’s standing as a beacon of humanitarian work and a global symbol of peace, generosity, and hope,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.
