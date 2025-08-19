403
Galgotias University Signs Landmark Mou With Hcltech To Bridge Industry-Academia Gap
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Greater Noida, 18th August 2025: Galgotias University has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HCLTech, one of the world's leading information technology companies, to foster collaboration in training, placements, research, and knowledge transfer between academia and industry. The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of Mr. Prasath P, SHRM-SCP, Head of Campus Relations; Mr. Rahul Jha, Vice President – Digital Business Service; and Ms. Aanchal Tandon, Lead – Campus Engagement from HCLTech, along with Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University.
This strategic partnership will open pathways for students for joint research initiatives, industry expert-led workshops, seminars and in-depth internship programs to prepare students to thrive on a global level. This opportunity will provide exposure to students with real-world case studies, mentorship from industry experts, and provide them with updated knowledge to deal with practical business situations.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said,“This MoU is a testament to Galgotias University's focus on strengthening industry linkages and equipping its students with 360-degree career readiness. With this partnership, we will be able to provide students with expert knowledge from industry professionals, providing them with direct exposure to tackle real-world business challenges, in turn enabling them to develop problem-solving skills, adaptability, and leadership qualities that will set them apart in the job market.”
Mr. Rahul Jha, Vice President – Digital Business Service, HCLTech, added,“We believe partnerships like these will enable us to bridge the gap between classroom learning and workplace realities. With such initiatives, together we can promote creativity, encourage real-world problem-solving, and shape graduates who are ready to make an impact from their very first day in the industry”.
Galgotias University has continuously led the way in offering students a comprehensive, industry-relevant education that combines exposure to real-world situations with academic brilliance. The institution equips its students to succeed in a variety of professions and adjust to the constantly shifting demands of the professional world by placing a strong emphasis on innovation, skill development, and global perspectives.
About Galgotias University
Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201–1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities-public and private combined-this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.
In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001–1200 band. This significant achievement reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic arena and validates its consistent progress in global higher education benchmarks.
