Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Investor Q&A

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

(“Falcon”) Investor Q&A 19 August 2025 – Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce that Philip O'Quigley, Falcon's CEO, will give a presentation and conduct a Q&A via the Investor Meet Company platform on 27 August 2025 at 4:00pm (London time) following the Annual General and Special Shareholder meeting that will be held in the Conrad Hotel, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, Ireland on 27 August 2025 at 11:00 am (London time). The event is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9.00am (London time) the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. via:

Investors who already follow Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited. Ends. CONTACT DETAILS :

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702 Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Broker) Neil McDonald / Adam Rae +44 131 220 9771





About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit

