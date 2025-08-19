India Hosts Artificial Limbs Camp In Guayana To Support People With Disabilities

MENAFN - IANS) Georgetown, Aug 19 (IANS) Reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to supporting persons with disabilities in the Caribbean, the Indian government has delivered on the pledge to provide artificial limbs in the region.

The Indian Company Kalpataru Projects International Limited, in collaboration with Guyana's Ministry of Health and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat, on Monday (local time) launched an Artificial Limb Donation and Fitment Camp at the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre in the Guyanese capital, Georgetown.

The initiative, backed by the Indian High Commission in Georgetown, stands as a testament to India-Guyana friendship and people-centric diplomacy in the Caribbean region.

"A promise kept, a commitment fulfilled. During the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, PM Narendra Modi had announced that India will collaborate with CARICOM in providing artificial limbs to persons with disabilities in the Caribbean region as a mark of our friendship and people-centric diplomacy," the Indian High Commission in Georgetown posted on X.

"It was a new dawn, a new beginning and a new chapter in India-CARICOM partnership," the post added.

According to Guyana's Health Ministry, the project, organised in partnership with India-based Jaipur Foot and the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Seva Samiti, marks a significant step in providing life-changing prosthetic limbs to Guyanese citizens in need.

Addressing the event, Guyanese Minister of Health Frank Anthony expressed gratitude to the Indian Government and Jaipur Foot for their swift collaboration in making this initiative possible.

"This partnership is transformational. Prosthetic limbs do not only restore mobility, they restore independence, dignity, and opportunity," he said.

"For many Guyanese who have lost limbs due to accidents or illnesses such as diabetes, access to affordable prostheses has been out of reach. Through this programme, we are eliminating barriers and giving people a second chance at life," the Minister added.

Among the officials present were Amit Talang, High Commissioner of India to Guyana; Gail Miller-Garnett, High Commissioner of Belize to Guyana; Serena Bender-Peltzwick, Deputy Programme Manager for Health Sector Development at CARICOM, and other dignitaries.

In November 2024, during the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown, PM Modi offered assistance to CARICOM countries in seven key areas, including capacity building, agriculture and food security, renewable energy and climate change, innovation, technology and trade, cricket and culture, ocean economy and maritime security, medicine and healthcare.