403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexico Seeks Enhancing Energy Autonomy
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Monday that the nation is actively seeking strategies to enhance its energy autonomy and lessen dependence on the United States.
During her routine press briefing, Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico currently relies heavily on "very cheap" natural gas imported from the U.S., underscoring the need for a shift toward energy self-reliance.
However, she warned that the import agreements, some extending "up to 20 years," are legally binding and cannot be ended abruptly.
She also noted that the state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos has created a working group, led by the Mexican Petroleum Institute, to investigate more environmentally friendly alternatives "to see how we can strengthen energy self-sufficiency."
She concluded by stressing that any conclusive measures will need "to be put to the public's consideration," while noting that other methane sources like landfill gas and biomass are under review to diversify Mexico’s energy portfolio.
During her routine press briefing, Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico currently relies heavily on "very cheap" natural gas imported from the U.S., underscoring the need for a shift toward energy self-reliance.
However, she warned that the import agreements, some extending "up to 20 years," are legally binding and cannot be ended abruptly.
She also noted that the state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos has created a working group, led by the Mexican Petroleum Institute, to investigate more environmentally friendly alternatives "to see how we can strengthen energy self-sufficiency."
She concluded by stressing that any conclusive measures will need "to be put to the public's consideration," while noting that other methane sources like landfill gas and biomass are under review to diversify Mexico’s energy portfolio.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment