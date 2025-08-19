Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mexico Seeks Enhancing Energy Autonomy

2025-08-19 01:50:59
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Monday that the nation is actively seeking strategies to enhance its energy autonomy and lessen dependence on the United States.

During her routine press briefing, Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico currently relies heavily on "very cheap" natural gas imported from the U.S., underscoring the need for a shift toward energy self-reliance.

However, she warned that the import agreements, some extending "up to 20 years," are legally binding and cannot be ended abruptly.

She also noted that the state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos has created a working group, led by the Mexican Petroleum Institute, to investigate more environmentally friendly alternatives "to see how we can strengthen energy self-sufficiency."

She concluded by stressing that any conclusive measures will need "to be put to the public's consideration," while noting that other methane sources like landfill gas and biomass are under review to diversify Mexico’s energy portfolio.

