Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund To Be Established This Fall Acting Minister

Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund To Be Established This Fall Acting Minister


2025-08-19 12:07:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Tetiana Berezhna told Ukrinform that the initiative is aimed at securing large-scale financing from partners.

"At the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, a Culture Resilience Alliance was created, and intentions were announced to establish the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund. We plan to launch this fund in the fall. It will be an independent institution functioning outside Ukraine but channeling partner funds toward restoration. By the end of the year, we aim to raise UAH 500 million for the recovery of Ukrainian cultural heritage," Berezhna said.

Read also: Government appoints Tetiana Berezhna as acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications

She added that inside Ukraine, the "Great Restoration" program also provides funding opportunities for cultural heritage sites. After a months-long pause due to legislative issues, the commission overseeing the program has resumed work, approving around 16 applications.

"If the allocated funds are spent this year, we may also unlock unused resources from previous years. As commission chair, I can say with confidence that we are ready to meet as often as necessary so that Ukrainian cultural institutions can use this opportunity," Berezhna said.

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications plans to present a grant program for the creative industries in early September.

Photo: Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications

