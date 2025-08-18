Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Announces Readiness For Trilateral Meeting With Putin And Zelenskyy


2025-08-18 07:10:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. A trilateral meeting with the participation of the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will take place, US President Donald Trump said at a multilateral meeting with the participation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, Trend reports.

He added that the only question is the timing of its implementation.

Will be updated

