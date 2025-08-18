2025 Huairou Great Wall Marathon & Zayed Charity Run Kicks Off With Beijing Press Conference

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi/Beijing,August 2025 – The Higher Organizing Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, in partnership with the People's Government of Huairou District, officially unveiled the 2025 Huairou Great Wall Marathon & Zayed Charity Run during a prestigious press conference held today in Huairou, Beijing.

The high-profile event brought together over 100 distinguished guests, including senior government officials, sports leaders, diplomats, media representatives, and partners from both the United Arab Emirates and China, marking a historic moment as the race prepares for its Beijing debut on 21 September 2025.

Hosted by the People's Government of Huairou District and supported by the UAE Embassy in Beijing, the launch featured an engaging program that included UAE-produced video presentations, formal introductions of distinguished guests, a detailed race briefing by the Huairou Sports Bureau, speeches from UAE and Chinese dignitaries, acknowledgment of event sponsors, and an awards segment recognizing outstanding partners and athletes.

Among the attendees were His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Zayed Charity Run, along with members of the Organizing Committee. Senior Chinese officials from national, municipal, and district sports, political, and cultural sectors were also present, underscoring the event's diplomatic and sporting significance.

The press conference also welcomed the UAE Ambassador to China, His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, who shared his remarks and stated,“Choosing Beijing, the capital of China, as the first stop of the new season of this global event is a sincere expression of the profound bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the People's Republic of China. Today, through this event held at the Great Wall of China, one of the most important landmarks of world civilization, we will add a new bridge to the ever-developing network of relations, a bridge spanning sports, culture and charity.”

Adding a rich cultural dimension, the UAE delegation offered traditional Emirati refreshments during the tea break, engaged UAE-based media for coverage, and showcased inspiring content on the Zayed Charity Run's global charitable mission - now expanding to six countries for the 2025–2026 season.

“This event is more than just a race; it is a message of friendship and cooperation, and a celebration of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the People's Republic of China - built on mutual trust, cultural exchange, innovation, and a shared spirit of humanitarian giving. Let us run together... for health, for friendship, and for the power of giving that unites hearts across distances and borders,” said His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Zayed Charity Run.

The 2025 Huairou Great Wall Marathon and Zayed Charity Run will present an exciting lineup of cultural and sporting activities, highlighted by the“Robot & Family Charity Run” on September 20. This special event will make history with its inaugural robot race, alongside a race dedicated to people of determination and a family fun run that celebrates community spirit. Adding to the festivities, the“Emirati House” cultural fair will take place at the Mutianyu Great Wall from September 19 to 21, offering visitors an immersive journey into authentic Emirati traditions. Guests can explore vibrant folk arts, intricate handicrafts, and sample traditional Emirati cuisine, all while experiencing the warmth and generosity of Emirati hospitality.

Launched in 2001 in Abu Dhabi, the Zayed Charity Run was inspired by the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan - to extend generosity to those in need and uphold the highest human values. Over 22 editions in Abu Dhabi, it has become a symbol of the UAE's commitment to spreading love, peace, and compassion across the globe, reflecting Sheikh Zayed's lifelong dedication to charitable causes. The inaugural race attracted more than 168,000 participants, setting the foundation for a lasting legacy of community spirit and humanitarian impact.

From its home in Abu Dhabi, the Run went global in 2005 with its first international edition in New York City, followed by Cairo in 2014. Today, it stands as a leading event in the world of charitable initiatives, funding treatment for patients with chronic illnesses such as kidney disease, cancer, and heart conditions, while also supporting children's hospitals and medical research. More than just a fundraiser, the Zayed Charity Run promotes health awareness and inspires communities to lead active, healthy lives - making it a powerful platform for both humanitarian and social good.