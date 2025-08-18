Bitcoin Deepens Its Decline, Causing Concern For The Uptrend

The crypto market continued its decline on Monday after a pause over the weekend. The total capitalisation fell back to $3.88 trillion, reaching its lowest level in more than two weeks. As expected, altcoins are falling the hardest, with Ethereum and XRP losing about 5% in the last 24 hours, twice as much as Bitcoin. The crypto market has returned to the area that acted as resistance in July. Will it become support this time?
