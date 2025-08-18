Response Plus Medical, Austability Sign Strategic Partner Non-Financial Mou

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, August, 2025: Response Plus Medical Services LLC (RPM), a subsidiary of Response Plus Holding PJSC – the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the region, has signed a strategic partner non-financial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Austability Group Ltd, delivering world class expeditionary integrated base operational support services across the globe.

As part of the MoU, RPM, through its subsidiary Prometheus Medical International, will collaborate with Austability to extend services and capabilities to agencies, particularly in the international defence and national security sectors. The MoU is a strategic alliance to deliver operational support and pre-hospital, emergency care services.

Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said:“In line with our commitment to grow our presence and leadership in high-end medical and non-medical training, particularly in the defence sector, we are thrilled to enter into a strategic MoU with Austability, which will help RPM and Prometheus to strengthen their market access across geographies and defence establishments.”

David Khandan, President and CEO of Austability said:“Austability's established global operational footprint enables us to deliver agile, high-quality solutions to our clients. As a defence and national security industry leader, we are committed to providing specialized support services in complex and austere environments. By leveraging our deep industry experience, capability and global presence, this MoU with RPM will strengthen our ability to support our clients – as part of our mission to foster peace and security around the world.”

RPM currently operates over 420 medical sites through key subsidiaries including Prometheus Medical, Occumed Clinic, Health Tech Training Centre, and Medical Manpower Supply. With operations spanning the UAE, KSA, Oman, India, the UK, Switzerland, and Norway, RPM remains firmly committed to redefining the future of pre-hospital emergency medical services.

Incorporated in 2015, Austability operates in 24 countries, with 13 offices worldwide. Austability's service provision framework offers innovative and expeditionary strategies to Defence and National Security agencies of the Five Eyes alliance (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States) and their allies and partners.