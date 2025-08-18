403
Iran announces killing of two terrorist groups
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced it had dismantled two “terrorist” groups in separate operations in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, according to reports on Sunday.
The IRGC said its forces targeted two residences in different areas of the province, killing six individuals described as “terrorists” and arresting several others. No details were provided about the timing of the raids or the exact number of detainees.
According to the reports, the armed groups had been trained and were planning to carry out “acts of sabotage and terror” in the region.
Security forces also confiscated 25 kilograms of explosive materials along with bombs, detonators, and communication devices.
Sistan and Baluchestan, which shares borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan, has frequently witnessed militant attacks against both civilians and Iranian security personnel in recent years.
