Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran announces killing of two terrorist groups

Iran announces killing of two terrorist groups


2025-08-18 08:00:23
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced it had dismantled two “terrorist” groups in separate operations in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, according to reports on Sunday.

The IRGC said its forces targeted two residences in different areas of the province, killing six individuals described as “terrorists” and arresting several others. No details were provided about the timing of the raids or the exact number of detainees.

According to the reports, the armed groups had been trained and were planning to carry out “acts of sabotage and terror” in the region.

Security forces also confiscated 25 kilograms of explosive materials along with bombs, detonators, and communication devices.

Sistan and Baluchestan, which shares borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan, has frequently witnessed militant attacks against both civilians and Iranian security personnel in recent years.

MENAFN18082025000045017281ID1109941722

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search