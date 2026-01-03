403
Turkey sets new record for fish production in 2025
(MENAFN) Türkiye set a new record for fish production in 2025, reaching 1.02 million tons—the highest in the country’s history—Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli announced.
Speaking to Anadolu during a meeting with fishermen in Istanbul’s Sariyer district on the final day of the year, Yumakli credited the success to the quota system implemented under production planning. “Fish production in Türkiye reached 1.02 million tons in 2025, breaking an all-time record in the history of the Republic. This is truly a very large, massive figure,” he said.
The minister also highlighted the economic impact of the sector, noting that fisheries exports approached $2 billion, marking a significant achievement for a country bordered by seas on three sides. He acknowledged the challenges posed by climate change, such as rising sea temperatures and shifts in fish migration, saying: “At times, this made the year challenging, at times easier. But overall, we completed 2025 without major incidents.”
Preliminary figures from the ministry indicate that roughly 400,000 tons of the total production came from capture fisheries, while 600,000 tons were produced through aquaculture. Final production data is expected to be released by the Turkish Statistical Institute in June.
